School district opens doors amid declining enrolment
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. — A Rhode Island school district with a shrinking student body is opening its doors to out-of-town kids — for a price.
WJAR-TV (http://bit.ly/2qnQZWa ) reports that Little Compton schools will start welcoming students from
The district's
School Superintendent Robert Power says the district is willing to take a few kids at each grade. He adds that the quality of education will not be affected.
The tuition money will go toward maintaining equipment and hiring teachers.
Newspaper ads for the program are expected to run soon.
___
Information from: WJAR-TV, http://www.turnto10.com