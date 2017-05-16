Tennessee officers shoot man holding woman at gunpoint

NASHVILLE — Police say officers shot and wounded a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a Tennessee residence hours after she filed an order of protection against him.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets officers fired at 52-year-old Michel Louka Guirguis when they saw him pointing a gun at the woman lying on the floor of the Nashville home. Aaron said the woman and a 10-year-old suffered gunshot wounds. He said they are at a hospital in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition.

Officers responded to the apartment about 5 a.m. Tuesday when a juvenile called to report her father was breaking in. Aaron said an emergency protection order had been filed Monday night against Guirguis and officers arrived to gunfire and screaming.