Texas governor: Latinos shouldn't fear 'sanctuary city' ban

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hispanics shouldn't fear being stopped and asked to prove their immigration status under a coming ban on so-called sanctuary cities unless they're "suspected of having committed some serious crime."

Opponents fired back Tuesday that the law provides no such safeguards. It allows Texas police to ask about a person's immigration status during routine stops.

Abbott, a Republican, signed into law this month what Democrats and immigrant rights groups call one of the toughest immigration measures in the U.S.

The law takes effect in September and also threatens sheriffs with jail time they don't honour federal immigration detainers.