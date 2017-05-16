Texas governor: Latinos shouldn't fear 'sanctuary city' ban
A
A
Share via Email
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Hispanics shouldn't fear being stopped and asked to prove their immigration status under a coming ban on so-called sanctuary cities unless they're "suspected of having committed some serious crime."
Opponents fired back Tuesday that the law provides no such safeguards. It allows Texas police to ask about a person's immigration status during routine stops.
Abbott, a Republican, signed into law this month what Democrats and immigrant rights groups call one of the toughest immigration measures in the U.S.
The law takes effect in September and also threatens sheriffs with jail time they don't
Abbott defended the law during a livestreamed Facebook interview with a Univision reporter. He said prohibitions against racial profiling by police will be "strictly enforced" under the law.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
Man decapitates mom on Mother's Day, then stabs clerk at Oregon grocery store
-
Toronto Island Park closed until at least June 30, city confirms