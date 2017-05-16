The Latest: Alaska attorney general wins confirmation

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on confirmations of gubernatorial appointees by the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has confirmed Jahna (JON-uh) Lindemuth as the state's attorney general on a 52-7 vote.

Lindemuth had faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute brought by Ahtna Inc. In 2016, a state court judge handed the Alaska Native regional corporation a partial victory.

Lindemuth earlier this year said that in situations like that, one must decide whether to settle and try to secure access that benefits Alaskans or to take chances at trial.

Lindemuth has served as attorney general since last summer. She replaced Craig Richards, who resigned.

Gov. Bill Walker's other Cabinet picks — Walt Monegan as Public Safety commissioner and Andy Mack as Natural Resources commissioner — also won confirmation during a joint legislative session on Tuesday.

___

10:55 a.m.

The Alaska Legislature plans to meet in joint session Tuesday afternoon to consider Gov. Bill Walker's nominees to boards, positions and key administration positions.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan and Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack are the Walker Cabinet members facing confirmation.

They have been serving in their roles, as have others appointed by Walker, but are subject to legislative approval to remain in those jobs.

