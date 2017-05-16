The Latest: Crash renews fears for residents near airport

CARLSTADT, N.J. — The Latest on Monday's fatal small jet crash at Teterboro Airport (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A deadly jet crash at a small airport outside New York City has dredged up fears among residents who live within yards of the site where corporate jets take off and land.

Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.

Federal investigators are scheduled to give an update on the crash Tuesday.

Mark Pfeifle (FYE'-fuhl) says planes seem to pass about 30 or 40 feet above his home before landing. He says he likes living there but that Monday's crash reminded him of the potential dangers.

The airport sits in a densely populated area just north of MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's Jets and Giants.

___

12:35 a.m.

Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.

Police say two crew members were killed when the Learjet 35 crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings Monday afternoon in Carlstadt a quarter-mile (400 metres ) from the runway at Teterboro Airport.

There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was injured.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball.

Two of the three buildings involved in the crash sustained fire damage. Police say 13 vehicles also were damaged.