The Latest: Hawaii senator plans surgery for kidney cancer

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said Tuesday she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and has a favourable prognosis from her doctor in Washington.

The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii." And in a separate email, Hirono said she will seek another term.

"And here's what I also want you to know: I am, without question, running for re-election in 2018. The stakes are too high and our shared values are under attack like never before," she said.

Hirono expects to have her right kidney removed as well as a lesion on one of her ribs. Hirono says her doctor expects her "to make a full recovery from these treatments."

She served as Hawaii's lieutenant governor from 1994-2002 and was a member of the House from 2006-12 when she was elected to the Senate.