The Latest: Las Vegas police used neck hold 51 times in 2016

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the death of an unarmed man after police squeezed his neck to subdue him outside a Las Vegas Strip resort (all times local):

Las Vegas police say that over the past decade, the number of times officers reported using carotid neck holds during arrests was cut nearly in half.

Still, a use-of-force report made public last week shows that officers used the choking method 51 times last year.

The technique was used early Sunday on an unarmed 40-year-old man who police say shook off the effects of a stun gun and punches before an officer squeezed his neck after a chase through a Las Vegas Strip resort.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. The cause of death was pending.

The restraint technique restricts blood flow to a person's brain and isn't supposed to block breathing.

Las Vegas police reported cutting its use from 88 times in 2007 to 45 times in 2015.

An unarmed man died after Las Vegas police grabbed him in a neck hold highlighting the controversial law enforcement technique to subdue people.

The New York Police Department — the nation's largest — no longer allows officers to go for the neck after the July 2014 death of 43-year-old Eric Garner.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada says the technique should be off-limits after Tashii Brown's death outside a Strip casino early Sunday.

Las Vegas police train to use a version of a chokehold designed to avoid restricting the airway while cutting the flow of blood to the brain.

The Clark County coroner said a ruling on what killed Brown is pending.