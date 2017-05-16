The Latest: Man wounded in police shooting files $6M suit

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a teenager and the wounding of a man by police in Connecticut (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

A young man who was shot and wounded by a Connecticut police officer during a fatal car stop has filed a $6 million federal lawsuit. The man's teenage friend was killed by police.

Julian Fyffe's lawyer says he filed the lawsuit late Tuesday against Bridgeport Officer James Boulay, other officers, police Chief Armando Perez and the city.

Police say Boulay fatally shot 15-year-old Jayson Negron and wounded the 21-year-old Fyffe when a stolen car driven by Jayson nearly ran over him last week.

The lawsuit alleges officers stopped the car without cause, Boulay wrongly used deadly force, police didn't provide immediate medical care and Perez lied about what happened to cover up the officers' illegal actions.

A city spokeswoman hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Jayson's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

____

4:15 p.m.

Police in Connecticut are facing increasing calls to release surveillance videos related to an officer's killing of an unarmed 15-year-old driver.

Authorities say Bridgeport Officer James Boulay fatally shot Jayson Negron and wounded a 21-year-old May 9. Police say Boulay opened fire when the car nearly ran over him.

Negron's relatives dispute the police story and say they were initially told he died shortly after he was shot in the head. The medical examiner says he was shot in the chest, and amateur video shows him moving a few times while he is handcuffed and lying in the street.

Bridgeport and state police officials declined to comment Tuesday.