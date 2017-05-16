The Latest: Minnesota officer's trial to stay in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on pretrial rulings in the case of a Minnesota police officer who faces a manslaughter trial in connection with the fatal shooting of Philando Castile last July (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The trial of a Minnesota officer who killed a black man last July will stay in St. Paul.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the state Supreme Court has denied to hear a defence petition that requested a change of venue for St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile. Yanez shot Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights after Castile told him he was armed. Castile had a permit to carry.

The shooting's aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car.

Yanez, who is Latino, goes on trial May 30.

His attorneys wanted the trial moved out of Ramsey County because of pretrial publicity. Previous attempts to get the trial moved were also denied.

11:55 a.m.

A judge has denied several requests by attorneys for a Minnesota officer who killed a black man last July.

Among them, a judge ruled that jurors will not be allowed to view Philando Castile's car in person, so St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez won't be able to re-enact what happened the night he shot Castile in a St. Paul suburb.

The aftermath of the shooting was broadcast live on Facebook by Castile's girlfriend, who was in the car.

Yanez, who is Latino, is charged with manslaughter. His trial is scheduled to begin May 30.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports (http://bit.ly/2pT11Ld ) that during Tuesday's pretrial hearing, Judge William Leary III also ruled that the defence can't bring up anything about Castile's character during their opening statements.

___