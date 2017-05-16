The Latest: No bail for man accused of killing mother

ESTACADA, Ore. — The Latest on an Oregon man charged with decapitating his mother on Mother's Day (all times local):

6:00 p.m.

A judge has ordered a man authorities say decapitated his mother on Mother's Day held without bail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2qpNuOL) 36-year-old Joshua Webb made no statements during his arraignment Tuesday in a Clackamas County courtroom.

Webb is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree abuse of a corpse and first-degree aggravated animal abuse. Judge Jeffrey Jones set a preliminary hearing for Webb on May 23.

Authorities say Webb decapitated his mother, Tina Marie Webb, at the family's home south of Portland.

Webb's father, David Webb, told The Associated Press his son had vision problems and received Social Security payments but never showed any signs that he might be capable of the crime.

___

12:33 a.m.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

David Webb told The Associated Press that he "never foresaw a problem" before bursting into loud sobs during a phone interview.

Authorities say 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb showed up at a grocery store Sunday covered in blood and carrying a human head when he began stabbing a checkout clerk before he was subdued.

David Webb said his son had vision problems and received Social Security payments.

He said his wife had said she believed her son was depressed, but David said he never saw any indication of that.