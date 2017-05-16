The Latest: Pope sends congratulations to new French leader

PARIS — The Latest on France's new president (all times local):

1 p.m.

Pope Francis has sent new French President Emmanuel Macron his congratulations and a few words of encouragement.

The pope's telegram urged Macron to "always take care to build a more just and more fraternal society, with respect to differences and attention to people who are in situations of precariousness or exclusion."

The pope cited France's "rich diversity of moral traditions and its spiritual heritage marked also by Christian traditions."

And he asked Macron also to "contribute to the co-operation and solidarity among nations," and to continue to promote "in Europe and in the world the search for peace and common good, the respect of life and the defence of dignity of each person."

___

9:35 a.m.

France's new president is hosting the International Olympic Committee to try to boost Paris' bid to beat out Los Angeles in the heated race for the 2024 Games.

Emmanuel Macron's support for the Paris bid is seen as symbolically important, and his decision to meet Tuesday with the visiting IOC delegation was one of his first moves since taking office Sunday.

IOC inspectors are visiting potential venues in Paris this week ahead of the September decision on who will host the 2024 Olympics.

Macron is also working Tuesday to form a government after naming low-profile, centre -right Edouard Philippe as prime minister.