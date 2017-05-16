The Latest: Southwestern Montana deputy killed in shootout

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Latest on the shooting of a Montana deputy early Tuesday (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

A sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday, prompting a pursuit across southwestern Montana that ended with one of the suspects being shot and hospitalized and the other under arrest.

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy was killed near Three Forks. His name hasn't been released.

The deputy had been pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found the deputy dead by the side of the road.

The suspect's vehicle was spotted about 80 miles (129 kilometres ) away. Officers deployed spike strips, and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped.

Officers say the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital.

The Missoulian reports the driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. The passenger has not be indentified.

8:15 a.m.

