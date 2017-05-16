Transgender man who fought for male name dies at age 25

ATLANTA — A transgender man whose winning fight to get a male name made Georgia law is dead at age 25.

The LGBT non-profit Lambda Legal says Rowan Feldhaus died Tuesday after complications from surgery.

Lambda Legal represented Feldhaus and Andrew Baumert in their lawsuit. A Georgia appeals court ruled in January that Feldhaus could change his name from Rebeccah Feldhaus, and Baumert could change his from Daphne Baumert.

A state judge had said they had to choose gender-neutral names, because male names could confuse and mislead people.

Lambda Legal spokesman Jonathan Adams said in a brief interview that he doesn't know what surgery Feldhaus underwent.