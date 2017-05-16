Trump adviser responds to claim she's in it 'for the money'
NEW YORK — President Trump
Entertainment Weekly reports that on Monday's "Morning Joe" show, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski said Conway told them she secretly disliked working for Trump and was only "doing it for the money."
On Monday's show, Brzezinski said Conway would shill for Trump and then turn her back on him off the air, saying she needed to "take a shower" because she disliked Trump so much.
Conway called the claim "absurd," adding that she walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars and "would do it again" to be in the White House.
In February, Scarborough and Brzezinski announced they would no longer welcome Conway on "Morning Joe," stating she's "not credible anymore."
