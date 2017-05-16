Trump NSA says status of Western Wall a 'policy decision'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's national security adviser is sidestepping questions about Jerusalem's Western Wall amid a spat with Israel related to Trump's plans to visit the site in the Old City next week.

H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that Trump will say a prayer at the Western Wall, which is revered as the holiest site where Jews can pray. Asked if Trump thinks the wall is part of Israel, he replied only: "that sounds like a policy decision."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) reportedly asked to join Trump but the U.S. declined, with one official telling the Israelis that the site is "not your territory."