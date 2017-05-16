Tunisia extends state of emergency for another month
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's president has decided to prolong a state of emergency enacted because of a terrorism threat for another month.
A statement from President Beji Caid Essebsi office issued Tuesday said he consulted the prime minister and the head of parliament about the extension. It takes effect immediately.
The state of emergency was put in place nearly 18 months ago.
Presidential spokesman Ridha Boughezzi says the extra time is needed because of "the demands of the fight against terrorism."
Tunisia suffered three major attacks in 2015: at the famed Bardo Museum, where 22 people died; at a beach hotel near Sousse, where 38 were killed; and in the
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks.
