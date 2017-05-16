Turkey arrests opposition newspaper editor

ISTANBUL — An editor of a leading Turkish opposition newspaper has been arrested for allegedly spreading "terrorist propaganda."

Oguz Guven, the editor of Cumhuriyet newspaper's online edition, was formally arrested Monday evening after being detained Friday.

The state-run Anadolu news agency said Guven was arrested for his legal responsibility over the newspaper's tweets, specifically in reference to a tweet on the death of prosecutor Mustafa Alper in a traffic accident last week.

Anadolu said the deleted tweet used sensationalist wording and was against news principles.

Alper had filed the first indictment against the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen following last summer's coup attempt.