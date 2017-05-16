US Coast Guard reports small plane overdue in Bahamas
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching in the Bahamas for a small plane with four people from New York on board.
A Coast Guard statement says air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the twin-engine MU-2B east of the island of Eleuthera.
Coast Guard aircraft were searching along with Customs and Border Patrol and the Royal Bahamas
The plane was en route from Puerto Rico to the small city of Titusville on the east coast of Florida when authorities lost contact Monday.
The people on board the plane were identified as Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich of New York along with his 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax advocate says it feels like African Nova Scotian votes 'don't even matter' in Nova Scotia election
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Why North Americans just don't get the appeal of Brigitte Macron
-
Scientists find 38 million pieces of trash on uninhabited Pacific island