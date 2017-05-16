US envoy: North Korea is intimidating the entire world
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says North Korea is intimidating the international community with its nuclear program, military ability and cyberattacks. Nikki Haley also says any country that doesn't implement U.N. sanctions is supporting Pyongyang.
She told reporters that "no one is immune to the threat of North Korea." She spoke before emergency Security Council consultations on the North's latest ballistic missile launch, which experts say demonstrated a significant technological jump.
Haley says the U.S. and China have been working on "a unified plan" on North Korea that would include new sanctions and she predicts a new U.N. resolution will move forward following the weekend launch.
