US housing starts fell 2.6 per cent in April
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes fell for a second straight month in April, pushing activity to the lowest point in five months.
Housing starts fell 2.6
Nevertheless, housing construction has been one of the bright spots for the economy. Analysts expect that the number of Americans seeking homes will rebound in the coming months, driven by strong employment gains and low unemployment.
In April, construction of single-family homes edged up a slight 0.4
The weakness was led by a 37.3
While the overall economy grew at a
The National Associated of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder index rose to 70 this month, up two points from an April reading of 68. Reading above 50 indicate builders view sales conditions as good. The index has been above 60 since September and the reading hit 71 in March, the highest level since June 2005 during the height of the last housing boom.
Even with construction running ahead of last year's pace, the supply of new and existing homes across much of the country remains tight.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
'Truly exceptional': From the oilsands emerges the best-preserved armoured dinosaur ever found
-
Update: 'World's saddest dog' has new foster home after being returned to shelter
-
Why North Americans just don't get the appeal of Brigitte Macron