US industrial production posts biggest gain since 2014
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — American industry expanded production last month at the fastest pace in more than three years as manufacturers and mines recovered from a March downturn.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that U.S. industrial production at factories, mines and utilities shot up 1
Factory production has risen three of four months this year. Manufacturing has recovered from a rough patch in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods costlier in foreign markets.