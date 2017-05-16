News / World

US industrial production posts biggest gain since 2014

FILE - In this Monday, May 1, 2017, file photo, a Greenwood Utilities lineman works on power lines in Durant, Miss., as cleanup continues from a possible tornado that swept through the rural community a day earlier. On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, the Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for April. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHINGTON — American industry expanded production last month at the fastest pace in more than three years as manufacturers and mines recovered from a March downturn.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that U.S. industrial production at factories, mines and utilities shot up 1 per cent in April from March, biggest gain since February 2014. Factory production rose 1 per cent after declining 0.4 per cent in March. Mine production increased 1.2 per cent after falling 0.4 per cent in March. And utility output rose 0.7 per cent after surging 8.2 per cent in March.

Factory production has risen three of four months this year. Manufacturing has recovered from a rough patch in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods costlier in foreign markets.

