US industrial production posts biggest gain since 2014

WASHINGTON — American industry expanded production last month at the fastest pace in more than three years as manufacturers and mines recovered from a March downturn.

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that U.S. industrial production at factories, mines and utilities shot up 1 per cent in April from March, biggest gain since February 2014. Factory production rose 1 per cent after declining 0.4 per cent in March. Mine production increased 1.2 per cent after falling 0.4 per cent in March. And utility output rose 0.7 per cent after surging 8.2 per cent in March.