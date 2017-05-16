Vienna man turns up at hazmat site with 'live' hand grenade

VIENNA — A man in Vienna has turned up at a waste-disposal site with an apparently live World War II-era hand grenade.

That was too much to handle even for trash collectors specializing in environmentally dangerous materials. Police say employees at the site turned away the man, who then went to a police station and plonked the grenade on a desk.

A police statement Tuesday said officers there gingerly took it outside where it was taken away by de-mining specialists.