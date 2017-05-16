Welcome centre groundbreaking planned for historic Breakers
NEWPORT, R.I. — The group that owns The Breakers mansion in Rhode Island says it's planning a groundbreaking this week for a welcome
The Newport Daily News (http://bit.ly/2qnqkJc ) reports that the Preservation Society of Newport County will hold a ceremony Thursday morning on the grounds of the national historic landmark, which was built by railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt II during the Gilded Age.
Among those opposing the construction are members of the Vanderbilt family and the Bellevue Ochre Point Neighborhood Association.
The
The proposed one-story
