White House goes blue to honour nation's police officers
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The White House was lit up in blue to
The move on Monday night followed President Donald Trump's remarks earlier in the day to police and families of fallen officers at the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol. Trump also signed a proclamation
Former President Barack Obama declined a request from a union of federal law enforcement officers to have the White House lit in blue following the killings of five officers in Dallas last year. The administration at the time said he chose to