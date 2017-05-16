Woman pleads not guilty in highway incident with congressman

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman charged in a highway confrontation with a congressman has pleaded not guilty.

The Jackson Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2pPfpVC ) that Wendi Wright appeared in a Weakley County court Monday on a reckless endangerment charge.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Wright followed Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff's vehicle after he attended a town hall meeting at the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 8.

Sheriff's officials say Kustoff was riding with an aide when they pulled off the highway because they feared being run off the road.

Authorities say Wright jumped out of her own vehicle, and then screamed at Kustoff while pounding on the windows of his car and reaching into his vehicle.