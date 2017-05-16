Zac Efron to play serial killer Ted Bundy in upcoming biopic
LOS ANGELES — Zac Efron has signed on to star as Ted Bundy in a biopic about the serial killer.
The Hollywood Reporter and Variety report Efron will play Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." The movie will
Bundy confessed to killing more than two dozen women and was executed in Florida in 1989.
Efron stars alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Baywatch," which opens this month.
