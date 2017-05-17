3 workers die at Qatar Defence Ministry construction site
A
A
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar's
A brief statement Tuesday night on the state-run Qatar News Agency did not identify the workers, say how they died or identify where the incident took place.
The
Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command.
The tiny, gas-rich country relies on its large workforce of Asian
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to locate 16-year-old girl who may have gone to Halifax
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Here comes the heat, Halifax: String of warm weather to usher in long weekend
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say