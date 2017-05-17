3 workers die at Qatar Defence Ministry construction site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar's Defence Ministry says three workers at an armed forces construction site have died and others have been injured.

A brief statement Tuesday night on the state-run Qatar News Agency did not identify the workers, say how they died or identify where the incident took place.

The Defence Ministry said it "expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery."

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command.