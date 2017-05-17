300 migrants in Sweden evacuated after 3 arson fires
STOCKHOLM — Swedish authorities say three fires at refugee
No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made. But police said in separate statement that more than 300 asylum-seekers have been evacuated after Wednesday's pre-dawn fires in Vaxjo, Borrby and Malilla. About 200 of them were relocated to a nursing home in Vaxjo.
The affected buildings were used as a temporary home for refugees while their cases are being processed.
Sweden, which had a record 163,000 asylum applications in 2015, saw an increase in anti-migrant attitudes last year with a number of arson fires targeting refugee
