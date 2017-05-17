Alaska strip club owner plans summer protests
A
A
Share via Email
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Alaska man is resurrecting a strip club he operated on board his converted crab boat before he was convicted on waste disposal charges involving the vessel.
This time, he's billing the enterprise as a nightly protest.
Darren Byler says he will begin his summer-long "First Amendment Freedom of Assembly" demonstrations Thursday on the 94-foot Wild Alaskan.
He says the demonstrations will feature exotic dancers on the boat anchored off a
Byler has long alleged he was hit with the federal "poop" charges because authorities and others disapproved of the exotic-dancer business he ran in 2014. He is appealing his federal case.
Byler said the Wild Alaskan is no longer being run as a charter and he won't be serving alcohol or charging admission to the vessel, although participants will need to pay $25 for a round-trip, two-minute water-taxi ride.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Update: Toronto Island may be closed 'well into July,' officials say
-
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain