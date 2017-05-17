Arrest made in fatal highway assault on family in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's national security commissioner say a man has been arrested in the case of an attack on a family on a central Mexico highway in which a 2-year-old was killed and a mother and daughter raped.
Renato Sales Heredia says that an anonymous tip led to the arrest Tuesday afternoon of a 37-year-old man he identified only as "Orlando N." He was armed.
Sales said Wednesday that the man was part of a criminal gang dedicated to robbing
Eight assailants stopped the family's vehicle before dawn on May 2 on the highway. The toddler was killed when they forced open the door. Victims had to walk about a mile to a toll booth after the assault.
