Arrest made in fatal highway assault on family in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's national security commissioner say a man has been arrested in the case of an attack on a family on a central Mexico highway in which a 2-year-old was killed and a mother and daughter raped.

Renato Sales Heredia says that an anonymous tip led to the arrest Tuesday afternoon of a 37-year-old man he identified only as "Orlando N." He was armed.

Sales said Wednesday that the man was part of a criminal gang dedicated to robbing travellers on the highway. He says the gang is led by three brothers.