Austrian political parties approve early election motion
A
A
Share via Email
VIENNA — With Austria's government coalition frayed beyond repair, all political parties have approved a motion in parliament calling for early elections on Oct. 15.
The proposal agreed on Wednesday still has to be accepted by a parliamentary committee to become legislation but that is only a formality.
Regular elections had been scheduled for the fall of 2018. But with the
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services