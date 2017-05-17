Bratton named AP's US West deputy director for newsgathering
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as deputy director of newsgathering for the U.S. West, a new position overseeing breaking news and enterprise in 13 states.
The appointment was made Wednesday by Anna Johnson, AP's news director for the West region. Bratton is based in Phoenix, the AP's regional publishing
Bratton will lead newsgathering in all media formats in the region, with an emphasis on driving the top breaking news and enterprise stories.
The AP is merging its text, photo and video operations at its U.S. regional
The reorganized AP will be fully cross-format, with multimedia journalists and integrated editing desks reporting to a streamlined management structure.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'