Brazil Congress reduces protection in Amazon rainforest
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil's lower house of Congress has approved a measure significantly reducing the size of a fully protected national park in the Amazon rain forest and opening a big chunk of land for agriculture and other activities.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the move Tuesday night.
Lawmakers agreed to convert 1.2 million acres of the 3.2 million-acre Jamanxim National Park in Para state into what is called an Environmental Protection Area.
That would let the land be used for the extraction of lumber, agriculture and mining — activities not allowed in a fully protected national park.
Approval of the move is seen as a victory of Congress' rural lobby representing agribusiness. It must still get the nod from the Senate and be ratified by President Michel Temer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services