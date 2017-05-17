'Bridget Jones' author wins comic fiction prize, and a pig

LONDON — Helen Fielding's latest book about the misadventures of indomitable singleton Bridget Jones has won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction, winning Fielding rewards that include champagne and a pig.

"Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries" was declared winner Thursday of the prize, named in honour of novelist P.G. Wodehouse.

The book sees Bridget uncertain which of her rival beaus — stalwart Mark Darcy or fickle Daniel Cleaver — is the father of her child.

It was released to accompany the movie of the same name.

Fielding will receive a Gloucester Old Spot pig, a jeroboam of champagne and a set of Wodehouse novels at the May 27 Hay Festival in Wales.

The author says she is "completely overjoyed to win the pig."