Chinese rappers warn S. Korea on US missile defence system

BEIJING — A rap group backed by China's government is warning South Korea in a video that "you're going too far" with the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system opposed by Beijing.

A member of the group CD REV says government officials worked with the group on the video and helped to promote it on foreign websites , many of which are blocked in China by official censors.

In the song, group members chant that "about THAAD we say no, no, no," a reference to the U.S. Army's missile defence system formally known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defence . Later in the song, they refer to South Korea, saying, "this time, kid, you're going too far."