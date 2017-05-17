Chinese rappers warn S. Korea on US missile defence system
BEIJING — A rap group backed by China's government is warning South Korea in a video that "you're going too far" with the deployment of a U.S. missile
A member of the group CD REV says government officials worked with the group on the video and helped to promote it on foreign
In the song, group members chant that "about THAAD we say no, no, no," a reference to the U.S. Army's missile
Beijing vehemently opposes the missile shield, saying it will allow monitoring of activities in northeastern China.