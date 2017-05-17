Copenhagen police detain 25 after squatter anniversary riots

COPENHAGEN — Police in Denmark say that 25 people have been detained for allegedly taking part in clashes during a March protest marking the 10th anniversary of a squatter eviction that sparked riots in Copenhagen.

Police spokesman Mikael Wern said that 10 locations were raided early Wednesday and officers found caltrops — spikes used to deflate vehicle tires — gas masks and objects that could be thrown.

Wern said a handful of the 1,000 participants in the March 1 protest threw rocks, fireworks and bottles at riot police. No one was reported injured, but dozens of shop windows were smashed.