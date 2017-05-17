Court lifts reprieve for Nicaraguan man on Texas death row

HOUSTON — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has lifted a reprieve it gave a Nicaraguan man a day before he was to be executed two years ago for the slaying of a Houston high school teacher during a 1997 robbery.

The state's highest criminal appeals court had halted the scheduled lethal injection of 40-year-old Bernardo Tercero after the prisoner's attorneys contended Harris County prosecutors presented false testimony from a witness at his 2000 trial for the death of 38-year-old Robert Berger. The trial court last year held a hearing on the claim and the appeals court ruling Wednesday affirms its finding that the testimony was proper.

The appeals court also has refused an appeal from Bartholomew Granger, condemned for a slaying during a 2012 shooting rampage outside the Jefferson County Courthouse.

___