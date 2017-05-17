Court reviews how man got early jail release before slayings
NEWARK, Ohio — An Ohio court is reviewing how and why a domestic violence suspect was released early from jail weeks before fatally shooting three people, including a woman he was accused of assaulting and a police chief.
Forty-three-year-old gunman Thomas Hartless killed himself after the slayings Friday at a nursing home in Kirkersville, about 25 miles (39
Hartless was freed in April after his latest domestic violence case. Judge Michael Higgins says Licking County Municipal Court is reviewing how the case was handled. Higgins tells WBNS-TV that apparently "mistakes were made" and that understanding what happened is important.
Funerals are scheduled Friday for 46-year-old nurse Marlina Medrano, and Saturday for Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario. A memorial service was planned Wednesday for 48-year-old nurse's aide Cindy Krantz.
