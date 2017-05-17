Dane wanted in Rwanda for war crimes gets 4 weeks in jail
COPENHAGEN — A court in Denmark has jailed a Danish national for four weeks pending a decision to extradite him to his native Rwanda where he's suspected of committing crimes against humanity in 1994.
Danish prosecutors will now decide whether Wenceslas Twagirayezu should be deported on suspicion of taking part in a massacre in a church and at a university where more than 1,000 people were killed.
Twagirayezu, who was presented Wednesday with evidence from 25 witnesses, was arrested a day earlier.
The 49-year-old man, who got Danish citizenship in 2014, dismissed the accusations and said that "If I'm being extradited, I will accept that my time to die has come."
More than 500,000 were killed in the genocide by Hutu extremists against the Tutsi minority and Hutu moderates in 1994.
