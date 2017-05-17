Debris found from plane missing in Bahamas; search continues
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — A Coast Guard official says authorities believe they have found debris from a small plane that went down near an island in the Bahamas with four people on board, including two young children and a prominent New York businesswoman.
Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly said Wednesday the search for any survivors continues east of the island of Eleuthera.
The plane was
The Coast Guard confirms the material found came from the same type of airplane. The search is expected to go on throughout the day.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Here comes the heat, Halifax: String of warm weather to usher in long weekend
-
Newfoundland couple say they were stranded in Portugal after Air Canada cancelled tickets home
-
B.C. geographer behind ‘Garden Spicer’ ponders sudden world fame
-
Shaking it up: Ground-breaking new salt study goes against the grain