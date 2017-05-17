Debris found from plane missing in Bahamas; search continues

MIAMI — A Coast Guard official says authorities believe they have found debris from a small plane that went down near an island in the Bahamas with four people on board, including two young children and a prominent New York businesswoman.

Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Kelly said Wednesday the search for any survivors continues east of the island of Eleuthera.

The plane was travelling from Puerto Rico to Florida when air traffic control in Miami lost contact with the twin-engine MU-2B aircraft. On board were businesswoman Jennifer Blumin and her 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons and pilot Nathan Ulrich of New Hampshire.