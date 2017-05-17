DNA tests on bone ID teacher who died in 2014 ferry sinking

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — DNA testing on a piece of bone found in waters where a sunken ferry was recently raised has identified one of the nine passengers missing since the 2014 disaster that killed more than 300 people.

South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that the testing had confirmed the bone found May 5 was from the remains of teacher Koh Chang-seok. Most of the victims had been students on a high school trip.

A total of 304 people died when the ferry Sewol sank April 16, 2014.