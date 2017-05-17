EU chief Tusk says he may be too busy for Poland hearing
WARSAW, Poland — European Council President Donald Tusk says his busy calendar may prevent him from attending a second questioning by Poland's prosecutors over the 2010 plane crash that killed former Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.
Prosecutors want to question Tusk as a witness in their investigation into the crash in Russia. Tusk was Poland's prime minister at the time.
The head of Poland's current ruling party and the late president's twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, blames Tusk for mishandling the aftermath of the crash.
Tusk said Wednesday in Strasbourg his calendar might prevent his coming to Poland for the hearing, scheduled for July 5, and that he might use legal protection as the top EU official to avoid such visits if they disturb his duties.
