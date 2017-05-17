EU loosens aid rules to simplify airport, port investment

BRUSSELS — The European Union is loosening rules on state aid to simplify government investments in airports and ports.

EU rules require governments to notify the bloc's executive Commission in advance of many public investment plans, to ensure they don't distort competition. The Commission decided on Wednesday to expand exemptions.

EU governments will now be able to make investments in existing regional airports that handle up to 3 million passengers per year without first having the EU check those plans. The Commission says that will cover more than 420 airports.