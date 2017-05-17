Fact Sheet: 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback
BASE PRICE: $19,700 for LX manual; $20,500 for LX CVT; $21,300 for Sport manual.
AS TESTED: $22,175.
TYPE: Front-engine, front-wheel-drive, five-passenger hatchback.
ENGINE: 1.
MILEAGE: 30 mpg (city), 39 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 127 mph.
LENGTH: 177.9 inches.
WHEELBASE: 106.3 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 2,864 pounds.
BUILT AT: England.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $875.
