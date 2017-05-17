Fractious House panel at centre of latest Trump probes

WASHINGTON — The oversight committee chosen by House Speaker Paul Ryan to investigate whether President Donald Trump obstructed an FBI probe has been the most publicly aggressive group involved in the cautious, GOP-led investigations.

But the fate of its investigation hinges on Ryan's lukewarm support and the sometimes fractious working relationship between its Republican and Democratic leaders.

Ryan said Wednesday the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will take the lead scrutinizing reports that Trump pressed FBI Director James Comey to shut down the bureau's investigation into Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.