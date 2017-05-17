Germany considering Jordan, Cyprus for anti-IS base
BERLIN — Germany's
Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday a team is already in Jordan to assess a site there for its Tornado reconnaissance jets and a
Nonetheless, she stressed talks with Turkey were still ongoing.
Germany has granted asylum to some soldiers Turkey believes were involved in a failed coup attempt last summer. That has prompted Turkey to block a request for German lawmakers to visit some 270 troops serving with the coalition against the Islamic State group at the Incirlik air base.
