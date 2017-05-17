Germany considering Jordan, Cyprus for anti-IS base

BERLIN — Germany's defence minister says her office has drafted a list of eight locations where it could move aircraft supporting the anti-IS mission if Turkey continues to block German lawmakers from visiting troops at the Incirlik base.

Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday a team is already in Jordan to assess a site there for its Tornado reconnaissance jets and a refuelling plane, and Cyprus is also being considered.

Nonetheless, she stressed talks with Turkey were still ongoing.