Germany granted access to journalist imprisoned in Turkey

BERLIN — Germany's Foreign Ministry says it has been granted consular access to a German-Turkish journalist arrested in Turkey.

Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Wednesday that consular officials will visit reporter Deniz Yucel in an Istanbul-area prison on Thursday for a second time since his arrest earlier this year.

He says the government is "very happy about this" and it will give officials the opportunity to assess his wellbeing, the conditions he's been held in and to determine how to proceed next in the case.

Yucel was one of many journalists swept up in the aftermath of last summer's failed coup in Turkey. He's accused of disseminating terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, as well as being a German spy and PKK associate.