Hungarian court orders arrest of neo-Nazi wanted by Germany

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A Hungarian court has ordered the arrest of Horst Mahler, a neo-Nazi wanted by Germany who claims to be seeking asylum in Hungary.

The Budapest Court said Wednesday that some details of Germany's extradition request for Mahler still need clarification. It said he may be held until June 26.

Mahler fled Germany to avoid serving a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

He is fighting his extradition. Attending the court hearing in a wheelchair, Mahler also complained about inadequate facilities for people with disabilities at his place of detention; the judge said the problem would be remedied.