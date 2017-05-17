News / World

Iraqi sent to detention centre in Poland before deportation

Sinan Al-Haboubi, a 48-year-old Iraqi citizen, is escorted by border guards after a court hearing in Lodz, Poland, on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Al-Haboubi was arrested last July ahead of a visit to Poland by Pope Francis on terrorism suspicions, something he denies. Prosecutors discontinued their case against him earlier this week due to a lack of evidence but on Wednesday the Lodz court ruled that he could be held in a closed detention facility for foreigners for up to 90 days as he awaits deportation to Iraq. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

LODZ, Poland — An Iraqi citizen who was arrested in Poland last summer on suspicion of possessing explosives is being transferred to a closed detention centre for foreigners in Poland as he awaits deportation after his case was discontinued this week.

Polish authorities ended their investigation into Sinan Al-Haboubi due to a lack of evidence, freeing him from a high-security prison Monday. But border guards immediately took him into custody on grounds he lacks permission to be in Poland legally and considering him a security threat.

A Lodz court ruled Wednesday that he can be held up to 90 days in detention as he awaits deportation.

The case has sparked the concerns of human rights activists, who say a lack of transparency makes it hard to know if due process is being followed.

