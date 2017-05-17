Iraqi sent to detention centre in Poland before deportation

LODZ, Poland — An Iraqi citizen who was arrested in Poland last summer on suspicion of possessing explosives is being transferred to a closed detention centre for foreigners in Poland as he awaits deportation after his case was discontinued this week.

Polish authorities ended their investigation into Sinan Al-Haboubi due to a lack of evidence, freeing him from a high-security prison Monday. But border guards immediately took him into custody on grounds he lacks permission to be in Poland legally and considering him a security threat.

A Lodz court ruled Wednesday that he can be held up to 90 days in detention as he awaits deportation.