Iraqi sent to detention centre in Poland before deportation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LODZ, Poland — An Iraqi citizen who was arrested in Poland last summer on suspicion of possessing explosives is being transferred to a closed detention
Polish authorities ended their investigation into Sinan Al-Haboubi due to a lack of evidence, freeing him from a high-security prison Monday. But border guards immediately took him into custody on grounds he lacks permission to be in Poland legally and considering him a security threat.
A Lodz court ruled Wednesday that he can be held up to 90 days in detention as he awaits deportation.
The case has sparked the concerns of human rights activists, who say a lack of transparency makes it hard to know if due process is being followed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Girl killed by van in Hamilton, police arrest journalists for 'obstruction'
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
Premier defends Bayers Lake clinic decision, says those in downtown Halifax will have own services