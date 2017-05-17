Irish leader Enda Kenny stepping down as head of his party

DUBLIN — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government.

Kenny announced Wednesday he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2.

Kenny has led the centre -right party for 15 years, but has faced months of pressure from party colleagues to resign after being accused of a bumbling response to a police scandal.

Kenny is due to visit the U.S. and Belgium early next month as Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister.