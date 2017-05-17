News / World

Irish leader Enda Kenny stepping down as head of his party

FILE - In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 file photo, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny arrives for a meeting of the EPP prior to an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government. Kenny announced Wednesday, May 17, 2017 he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FIle)

FILE - In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 file photo, Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny arrives for a meeting of the EPP prior to an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government. Kenny announced Wednesday, May 17, 2017 he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, FIle)

DUBLIN — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government.

Kenny announced Wednesday he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2.

Kenny has led the centre -right party for 15 years, but has faced months of pressure from party colleagues to resign after being accused of a bumbling response to a police scandal.

Kenny is due to visit the U.S. and Belgium early next month as Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister.

His replacement will lead Ireland during complex divorce negotiations between Britain and the EU. Brexit has major implications for Ireland, the only EU country to share a land border with the United Kingdom.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular