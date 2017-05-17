Irish leader Enda Kenny stepping down as head of his party
DUBLIN — Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny says he is resigning as leader of the Fine Gael party, paving the way for his replacement as the country's head of government.
Kenny announced Wednesday he will step down at midnight, remaining interim leader until a successor is selected by June 2.
Kenny is due to visit the U.S. and Belgium early next month as Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister.
His replacement will lead Ireland during complex divorce negotiations between Britain and the EU. Brexit has major implications for Ireland, the only EU country to share a land border with the United Kingdom.
